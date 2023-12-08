Chase of reported stolen vehicle ends in Middletown crash

A short chase of a reported stolen vehicle this afternoon in Middletown ended in a crash, and one person is in custody.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk said a vehicle was reported stolen elsewhere in Butler County, and officers spotted it about 3:45 p.m. and began following. The driver sped up then quickly crashed in the 4400 block of South Dixie Highway.
“We have the guy,” Birk said.
There were no serious injuries. The road remains shut down this afternoon at Bavarian Drive.
