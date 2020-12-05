Chance of flurries in the afternoon, temperatures below freezing tonight

The skies during the day will be sunny, though clouds may roll in during the evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing, as low as 26 degrees the National Weather Service said. During the day, we may see a high temperature of 37 degrees. The National Weather Service said there will be calm wind today.

The snow flurries will continue into tomorrow morning until about 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The skies will be partly sunny and we will see highs around 38 degrees. In the evening, the area will see cloudier skies and temperatures as low as 24 degrees.