Chance for strong storms this evening throughout region

It will stay nice and sunny for much of the day, but a few clouds will start to stream in ahead of a cold front overnight. The big deal with this is that we will have a chance at some stronger storms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has included all counties in the Tri-State in their “Marginal Risk” for severe storms. This means that some storms will have potential to be strong as they arrive. That is likely to happen after 7 p.m., probably closer to 9 p.m.

Showers will linger into the morning for Thursday, but they won’t be around too long. The big deal about this front is a big blast of cooler, fall air, just in time for the first day of fall, which begins Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m.