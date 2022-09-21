Chance for strong storms this evening throughout region

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 90s for much of the Tri-State as it will be the warmest day of the month.
In fact, it will likely be our final 90-dgree day of 2022. The last time we hit 90-degrees, or hotter, at CVG airport was back on Aug. 28. High temperatures today will range between 90-94 for most communities.
The big issue will be the high humidity levels that make it feel so much hotter. Feels like temperatures will reach the upper 90s for most, with an outside chance of reaching 100 degrees.
It will stay nice and sunny for much of the day, but a few clouds will start to stream in ahead of a cold front overnight. The big deal with this is that we will have a chance at some stronger storms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has included all counties in the Tri-State in their “Marginal Risk” for severe storms. This means that some storms will have potential to be strong as they arrive. That is likely to happen after 7 p.m., probably closer to 9 p.m.
Showers will linger into the morning for Thursday, but they won’t be around too long. The big deal about this front is a big blast of cooler, fall air, just in time for the first day of fall, which begins Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m.
Thursday’s high will be into the low 70s, but the low humidity will make it feel so nice.
WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.
