CEO of health group serving LGBTQ clients in Ohio resigns

The organization rebranded as Equitas in 2016 and moved its headquarters to Columbus. It provides services and clinics in Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati among other cities and reported 2020 revenue of $56 million, according to its most recent IRS reports.

Sam Rinehart, a financial advisor based in Miamisburg who is chairman of Equitas Health’s board, said in a statement that the organization is “at a juncture that requires both the board and senior leadership to take a deep and introspective look at where we are – and who we are – to ensure we have the right leaders in place to continue to fulfill our important mission. We are working closely with the leadership team to begin the healing process and create a stronger, more inclusive culture that reflects our shared values and priorities.”