Casual Pint temporarily closed after weekend flooding incident

“All the refrigerated food inventory is lost,” Cilley said.

Progress is slow, but she said the walls are dry and they’re ready “to start to put Humpty back together.”

The repairs are expected to be completed by the week’s end, and in time for the start of a very busy spring as St. Patrick’s Day and springtime is just a couple weeks away, when restaurant and bar activity traditionally picks back up after a slower winter season.

For more on the progress of the Casual Pint’s return to business, and how to help staff with the lost wages and tips, visit facebook.com/casualpinthamilton.

“My biggest request right now is for good vibes — positive and productive insurance convos are needed to help us get back open as quickly as possible," she said.