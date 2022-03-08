Carvana in Trenton to conduct hiring events this week

To learn more, go to carvana.com

First shift at Carvana runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Entry level positions pay $15 an hour, or $30,000 a year, and those in the body shop can make up to $30 an hour, based on experience, according to Jones.

Jones and another recruiter at Carvana are constantly searching job sites, passing out flyers and meeting with high school, college and technical school representatives throughout the Dayton and Cincinnati regions. Carvana must recruit from outside Butler County to find enough employees, she said.

“We are out there,” she said.

Some of the major selling points for working at Carvana include “amazing benefits” and the opportunity for advancement, she said.

Carvana believes in promoting from within, said Justin Nelsen, the general manager.

“We’re giving them a career, not just another job,” said Nelsen, who transferred from a Carvana site in Indianapolis where he worked for 3 1/2 years. “Somebody can come in with zero knowledge in the automotive industry and we’re going to teach all the skill sets.”

If Carvana is successful in attracting hundreds of employees, some wonder if those people will leave their current jobs for more money and better benefits. If that happens, it will cause a trickle down effect, Bates said. Those employees will then have to replace the workers who left.