Carvana in Trenton to conduct hiring events this week

Carvana, an automotive processing facility that recently opened at 5506 Kennel Road in Trenton, will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Tiffani Jones, a recruiter at Carvana, a 200,000-square foot facility that cost $24 million to build, said in a previous Journal-News story that in the next five months, Carvana needs to hire about 900 employees in order to fully operate its eight lines for two shifts, she said. Jones said 700 more employees are needed to work in the reconditioning department, 200 more in logistics and 12 in wholesale.
“There is a lot of opportunity,” she said.
Since the local Carvana has a current workforce of about 200, it’s running only two lines for one shift, or 12.5% of its capacity, she said.
To learn more, go to carvana.com
First shift at Carvana runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Entry level positions pay $15 an hour, or $30,000 a year, and those in the body shop can make up to $30 an hour, based on experience, according to Jones.
Jones and another recruiter at Carvana are constantly searching job sites, passing out flyers and meeting with high school, college and technical school representatives throughout the Dayton and Cincinnati regions. Carvana must recruit from outside Butler County to find enough employees, she said.
“We are out there,” she said.
Some of the major selling points for working at Carvana include “amazing benefits” and the opportunity for advancement, she said.
Carvana believes in promoting from within, said Justin Nelsen, the general manager.
“We’re giving them a career, not just another job,” said Nelsen, who transferred from a Carvana site in Indianapolis where he worked for 3 1/2 years. “Somebody can come in with zero knowledge in the automotive industry and we’re going to teach all the skill sets.”
If Carvana is successful in attracting hundreds of employees, some wonder if those people will leave their current jobs for more money and better benefits. If that happens, it will cause a trickle down effect, Bates said. Those employees will then have to replace the workers who left.
