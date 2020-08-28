Carlisle Railroad Days will look different this year with coronavirus precautions

“If people use common sense, we’ll be completely fine,” he said.

While rain in the forecast for Friday, there was a last-minute lineup change to the entertainment. The Richard Lynch Band canceled and has been replaced by a local band, The Burress Brothers.

Sandra Diver, whose husband, Ron, 81, died on April 4, is the grand marshal of the Carlisle Railroad Days parade that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday from Roscoe Roof Park and winds throughout the village.

Morris called Sandra Diver “a Carlisle legend” and she and her late husband were “amazing people.”

He said naming Diver grand marshal was the best way for the Carlisle community to show its appreciation for what the couple meant. Ron Diver was “a cornerstone” of the village and his wife was always by this side, Morris said.

Diver was “a key piece” of running Carlisle Railroad Days for about 20 years, Morris said.

He served 28 years on the Carlisle Local School Board of Education and in 1998 was elected president of the Ohio School Boards Association. He was a member of the Carlisle Lions Club for nearly 50 years.

In 1995, he was named “Citizen of the Year” by the former Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Carlisle Railroad Days

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday

PARADE: 9 a.m. Saturday lines up Roscoe Roof Park

BAND LINEUP: 7-10 pm. Friday, The Burress Brothers; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, 9Eight Central; 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jacob William

WHERE: Carlisle Baseball Association Fields, Fairview Avenue

MORE INFORMATION: Carlisle Railroad Days 2020 Facebook page