Car rolls into river in Hamilton; two occupants escape without injury

The Hamilton Police Department requested the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services to recover a 2008 Chrysler SUV from the river at Combs Park.

During the Hamilton Police Department investigation, it was determined the vehicle’s brakes were not applied properly, which caused the vehicle to roll into the river at about 4 a.m. today. The two people inside were able to get out and were uninjured, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.