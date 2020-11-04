X

Can you help? West Chester police searching for bank robbery suspect

West Chester Twp. police are searching for an alleged bank robber who threatened force at the Fifth Third Bank on Cox Road last month and stole $6,350.

By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

West Chester Twp. police are asking for help in tracking down a man who allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Cox Road last month.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the bank at 7700 Cox Road. The man allegedly used “a threat of force” to steal $6,350, according to police reports. The suspect wore a blue and orange “Dragon Ball Z” baseball style hat and was driving a black Ford Fusion.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to this crime or who may know the identity of the suspect involved to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

