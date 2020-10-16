Can you help? Missing Florida girl believed to be in Warren County area

A missing girl from Cape Coral, Fla. is believed to be in Ohio, possibly in Franklin.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children urgently needs the public’s help finding Abigail Myers, a missing 16-year-old girl from Cape Coral, Fla.
Myers has been missing since Oct. 9 and may be in need of medical attention, according to officials.
She is described a white female with with brown hair, green eyes. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If anyone has any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678); or call Cape Coral, Fla. police at (239) 574-3223.
NCMEC is the nation’s clearinghouse and comprehensive reporting center for all issues related to the prevention of and recovery from child victimization. The private, nonprofit corporation’s mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization, according to its website.
NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation, according to its website.