Coronavirus: DeWine to share update on virus’ status in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update at 2 p.m. on the coronavirus pandemic’s status in Ohio and how the state is responding.
Yesterday, Ohio broke its record for daily cases. There were 2,039 cases reported Wednesday, beating the record of 1,840 that was set on Friday.
The record-breaking day came after repeated pleas by the governor for people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Earlier this week DeWine warned that the virus will likely get worse before it gets better and that the virus will be among Ohioans until a vaccine is developed.
“Here is what we can control -- wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings,” he said. “Where we have had high mask usage, we have significantly reduced cases and spread.”