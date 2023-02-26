Can creation sculpture contest benefits Reach Out Lakota

Twenty-seven local businesses, school groups and community organizations registered a team. Teams are encouraged to display their creations through Tuesday and invite community members to stop in to view them.

For a list of which sculptures that can be viewed in person, visit reachoutlakota.org/events/can-creations and select the “Vote” button. Photos of sculptures are shown, along with addresses and business hours for the ones that can be viewed in person. While online, people are invited to vote for their favorite sculpture. Awards will be giving across multiple categories, ranging from most creative to the people’s choice award.