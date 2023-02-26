Can creation sculpture contest benefits Reach Out Lakota

Reach Out Lakota is conducting a Can Creations Sculpture Contest, which is a friendly competition designed to encourage local businesses, students and community groups to build sculptures out of items needed by the ROL food pantry.
The contest runs through Tuesday.
“We were looking for a new way to drive excitement behind doing a canned food drive,” says Scott Stephens, ROL executive director. “Food drives drop off in the winter and this will help with that lull. Our volunteer team came up with this idea for a friendly sculpture competition that will bring in needed food.”
Twenty-seven local businesses, school groups and community organizations registered a team. Teams are encouraged to display their creations through Tuesday and invite community members to stop in to view them.
For a list of which sculptures that can be viewed in person, visit reachoutlakota.org/events/can-creations and select the “Vote” button. Photos of sculptures are shown, along with addresses and business hours for the ones that can be viewed in person. While online, people are invited to vote for their favorite sculpture. Awards will be giving across multiple categories, ranging from most creative to the people’s choice award.
When the sculptures are deconstructed in March, all items used will be donated to ROL to be given to area residents in need, according to Michelle Moody, marketing committee member for ROL.
“ROL gives thousands of pounds of food each month, all year long,” says Stephens. “This competition will help bring in food long before summer when our shelves often run low.”
To vote, visit ReachOutLakota.org.
