Camp-themed program with music, games, s’mores and more at Lane Library is for adults

We are trying to do things that people, ages 18 to 80, would like, to get outside and have some fun, she said.

Adults are invited to participate in any or all of the programs. The library is also promoting the events with a camp postcard. The series of Camp Lane events will conclude with a bonfire outside, in front of Hamilton Lane Library on Fri., July 29 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees aren’t required to sign up. Those who are available can just show up and participate.

“One of our staff members did a camp program over the winter for children, and not only did they have so much fun doing all of the camp activities, all of the adults on our staff were a little jealous. They were looking at the campfire, and all of the activities, and they were like, ‘Oh, man, those are the kinds of things we want to do,’” Piatt said.

So, we thought if these are the kind of things adults are missing out on or nostalgic for, let’s think about doing something like this for our summer programming, she said.

“Here at the library, we do all kinds of programming, and people love to get together for things in the park, and we have adult craft programming here regularly, and adults love it. So, I thought, let’s amp up our adult offerings this summer,” Piatt said.

Other adult quarterly programming at the library includes a book club, and a rotating craft program as well as a variety of learning programs.

“I’m excited because I’m a Hamiltonian. I live here, I work here, and these are the kinds of things I would like to do with my friends and family. So, I’m hopeful that other adults will see these things and come out and have fun,” Piatt said.

At Camp Lane, adults will be able to get together and hang out, learn something, and have fun, Piatt said.

Registration for Camp Lane events is not required. Hamilton Lane Library is located at 300 N. Third St. in Hamilton. For more information about Camp Lane and other programs available at the Lane Libraries, call (513) 894-7156 or visit the Lane website at www.lanepl.org.

Camp Lane events will include:

Party on the Plaza

1-4 p.m. Saturday: Drop in to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and celebrate the start of the season with a camp themed good time! Activities include live music from accordionist Gerhard Albinus, camp craft stations (including tie dye!), outdoor games, s’mores and more. Open to all ages.

Book Lodge

Noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, June 14, 28, July 12 and 26: A summer series of book reviews and discussion live from the canteen. Refreshments will be served.

June 14 – Passing by Nella Larsen, Reviewer: Charla Hale

June 28 – The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont, Reviewer: Kelli Lyon Johnson

July 12 – The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates by Wes Moore, Reviewer: Ty Smallwood

July 26 – Autumn: A Novel by Ali Smith, Reviewer: Mike Busam

Camp Time

Thursdays, June 16, 23, July 14 and 21: Experience camp for adults.

June 16, 8:30 p.m. – Camp movie in Marcum Park featuring “Troop Beverly Hills” (Movie begins at dusk. Popcorn provided.)

June 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Arts & Crafts (nature journals, clay crafts and friendship bracelets) at the Hamilton Lane Library

July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. – Rowing on the River (Meet at the Great Miami Rowing Center, 110 North B St.)

July 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Outdoor Ice Cream Social at the Hamilton Lane Library. (Ice cream and snacks provided.)

Twilight Campfire

Fri., July 29, 8-9 p.m.: Held outside in front of the library. Spend an evening around the campfire with author, paranormal researcher and director of The Ghosts of Ohio paranormal research organization, James A. Willis, as he shares some chilling tales. Refreshments will be provided.