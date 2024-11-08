Butler Tech’s $2M welding lab will help train students for in-demand jobs

Officials noted the strong regional and statewide need for welders – who often earn nearly $100,000 after just a few years in the industry – and praised Butler Tech’s high school program as a key pipeline in providing those skilled workers.

The new lab’s opening ceremony at the career school’s D Russel Lee campus in Fairfield Twp. also saw dozens of teenage boys and girls in attendance to hear about how they are fortunate to be learning welding skills on some of the most modern classroom equipment in the region.

“The Welding Technology program has seen remarkable growth, increasing enrollment from 56 students in 2017 to more than 150 (this school year),” said Tiffany Jones, Butler Tech’s recruitment specialist.

“This surge reflects students’ strong and growing interest in welding as a career path. By reallocating resources to expand the welding program and adding a new engineering pathway, we are allowing more students to acquire valuable hands-on skills, certifications, and direct pathways to high-demand careers,” said Jones.

A.J. Huff, spokeswoman for Butler Tech, said the recent expansion space now includes a total of $2 million worth of welding equipment, dozens of work bays for students to learn their craft and extensive ventilation and other systems so teens can enhance their skills on modern, industry standard equipment in a clean and spacious learning lab.

“Welding is by far are most sought-after program with our highest number of applicants,” said Huff. “And by adding additional lab space that gives us additional places to train more welders.”

Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted, who was scheduled to speak at the event but who cancelled last minute due to other commitments, instead sent a message describing the $450,000 in Ohio funds as “an investment in state-of-the-art facilities will be a tremendous asset to the community’s workforce development, equipping students with the hands-on skills and training needed to excel in in-demand fields and strengthen their local economy.”

Ohio Senator George Lang, R-West Chester Twp. directed his comments to the welding student audience stressing the opportunities they will have in the fast-growing field of welding employment in Ohio’s industrial base revitalized industrial base.

“The future for Ohio has never been higher and this (program) is about you and your future,” Lang said.

“Ohio is better positioned than any other state for your future,” he said citing the state’s abundant natural gas reserves and other industrial resources.

“The third thing we need is you. We need human capital. Ohio is better positioned than any other state for your future. Businesses are coming back here at a pace we haven’t seen in Ohio since the 1940s.”

Butler Tech senior Gabrielle Spoonnore is one of a growing number of girls in the program in what was once a traditionally male-dominated career path.

One of the many appeals of learning the welding trade, Spoonnore said, “is it’s mostly hands on and I enjoy getting my hands dirty.”

“I wanted to be a mechanic but there was something about welding that grabbed me and pulled me in.”

Fellow senior Landen Johnson said he is thrilled with the program and all he is learning.

“My favorite toy when I was growing up was Legos (building blocks) and my favorite TV show was “Bob The Builder” and I always wanted to work with my hands … so I realized that welding is for me and I love everything about it,” said Johnson.

“It’s calming and I feel like I’m on a vacation every time I weld.”