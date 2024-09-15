Butler Tech teen biz whiz already running online company

The son of a military family in the Lakota school district, Lehman, who will turn 17 in October, said his frequent change of residences — combined with his quick learning abilities — have seen him earn early grade promotions.

But moving around — including overseas — also taught him the importance of quickly connecting with and empowering others to be strong emotionally and that led him to the mission of his company, he said.

“It’s clothing with a positive message,” said Lehman during a recent class break at Butler Tech’s Fairfield Twp. campus.

The website business he created in 2023 offers both pre-created embroidered messages on T-shirts and hoodies and customer-requested sayings stitched on to the clothing.

“It’s designed to empower people and show them the American dream is still alive,” said Lehman, who said his start up business is already profitable.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“It’s a steady, gradual success,” said the Lakota West High School student who is already earning college credits toward an associate’s degree from Cincinnati State and plans to later pursue a combination of business and engineering studies in undergraduate studies.

“Soul Stitch is not just a clothing brand. It’s focused on style and fashion but we are also dedicated to empowering you on your path of self-improvement and success.”

One of the more popular selling slogans embroidered on the clothing is “Better Days Ahead.”

And that is the same prediction for Lehman’s future by his Butler Tech instructor.

The teen, said Jeremy West, entrepreneurship coordinator for the career school, “has built an inspiring clothing brand that empowers individuals to embrace their unique identities.”

“Over the past two years, I’ve watched him turn his passion into a thriving business. Phurin is deeply involved in every aspect—he designs his own pieces, screenprints the images, markets, and sells his creations,” said West.

“His journey began with a simple prototype using iron-on vinyl cut from a Cricut. Since then, he has advanced to bulk creating clothing using professional screen-printing practices. This past spring, he proudly showcased and sold his shirts at Butler Tech’s Entrepreneur Fair.”

“I am incredibly proud of Phurin’s entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and his willingness to be vulnerable in sharing his vision.”