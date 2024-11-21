Butler Tech leader to leave school after nearly a decade on the job

His outreach partnerships with private industries and higher education – especially Miami University - along with an unprecedented expansion of federal, state and private grant solicitations has spotlighted his many accomplishments.

While leaving the top job, Graft said he has agreed to stay with Butler Tech after the spring and transition to the role of Butler Tech Strategic Advisor beginning with the 2025-2026 school year.

“Together, educators, businesses, and our communities have revolutionized education through partnerships and innovation,” said Graft.

“I am deeply grateful for this journey and the unwavering commitment of our staff to our students’ success. In my new role as strategic advisor, I look forward to advancing key initiatives and supporting Butler Tech’s next leaders.”

Butler Tech’s announcement also praised Graft for having “championed legislative advocacy, community engagement, and grant acquisition, fostering collaborations with partners such as the Butler County Commissioners, city of Hamilton, Miami University, city of Middletown, and JobsOhio.”

School officials also praised Graft for his role in Butler Tech’s initiative earlier this year on the Hamilton-based Advanced Manufacturing Hub and Middletown’s Aviation Education Hangar at the Middletown Regional Airport, both scheduled to open in 2026.

Butler Tech has become one of Ohio’s largest career school systems – serving 10 Butler County public school districts and northern Hamilton County’s Northwest schools – and among the state’s most acclaimed career-training institutions under Graft’s leadership, which saw numerous visits from state and Congressional leaders as well as the head of the U.S. Department of Education and career school officials from various states around the nation.

Officials said Graft’s work “has ensured the district, and the 11 associate school districts remain at the forefront of career technical education, benefiting students and the broader community.”

In a statement from the Butler Tech Board of Education, members said they are grateful for Graft’s nearly decade-long leadership and also appreciative of his plans to stay on for another two years as a strategic advisor starting next school year.

“Jon Graft has driven unparalleled growth and innovation at Butler Tech, earning a place as one of Ohio’s leading career technical education providers,” said Butler Tech Board of Education President Brett Guido.

“The board is proud of the district’s accomplishments under Jon’s leadership and equally excited to retain his expertise for the next two years as we transition to new leadership and finalize multiple transformative projects.”