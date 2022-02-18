Butler Philharmonic Orchestra to perform ‘Classics on Parade’

“Every composer since Beethoven’s time, has been working in his shadow, in terms of writing symphonies,” Woodard said.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29 for Fitton Center members and $37 for non-members. Visit www.fittoncenter.org to purchase tickets.

The evening will highlight some of the classics including “Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven and Mozart’s “Concerto for Flute and Harp” featuring soloists John Ross and Jaclyn Wappel. The concert will open with Mozart’s “Don Giovanni Overture” and conclude with Haydn’s “Farewell Symphony.” The concert will be performed in two sets with an intermission.

“The ‘Concerto for Flute and Harp’ is a delightful piece of music, and you don’t often get to hear flute and harp together,” Woodard said, “In fact, in Mozart’s time, it was considered odd to put those two instruments together, because the harp wasn’t really fully developed as an instrument yet. It was more considered like a plucked piano in Mozart’s day.”

With 241 seats, the Fitton Family Theater offers an intimate setting for a concert. Woodard first performed at the Fitton Center two years ago during his audition for the conductor role with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I had my audition for the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra at the Fitton Center. I have a soft spot in My heart for the Fitton Center. Ian and his staff are so welcoming, and they are such great partners and collaborators. I love performing there. It feels like home,” Woodard said.

Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center said the Fitton Center equally values community partners like the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.

“We are always excited to have the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra perform at the Fitton Center, and they enjoy playing in the theater. We have a strong community partnership as well as a strong artistic partnership, and it takes both organizations forward. So, we’re thrilled to be able to have the community engage with a symphony orchestra right here in downtown Hamilton,” he said.

How to go

What: Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Classics on Parade”

When: 7:30 p.mm Saturday

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $29 for members; $37 for non-members

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110 and www.butlerphil.org