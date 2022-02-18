Butler Philharmonic Orchestra to perform ‘Classics on Parade’

HAMILTON — The Butler Philharmonic Orchestra will return to the Fitton Center for Creative Arts for an evening of classics by Franz Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven.
“This is going to be a very exciting program. It features the three titans of the classic period. The classic period of music history ran from about 1750 to 1825, and these three names — Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven were the three biggies of that period,” said Scott Woodard, musical director and conductor of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.
Haydn was the first, followed by Mozart, and Beethoven came a little bit later than Mozart, and you can see the whole progression from classical music to romantic music in those three composers, he said.
“It’s not only going to be an entertaining concert, but it also will be a little bit of a music history lesson,” Woodard said, “These were the three enormous names, and they had the biggest influence as it evolved after their time as well, particularly Beethoven.”
He said Haydn was considered the “Father of the Symphony.” He wrote 104 symphonies in his lifetime, more than any other composer. Mozart wrote 41 symphonies, and Beethoven wrote nine, which were monumental.
“Every composer since Beethoven’s time, has been working in his shadow, in terms of writing symphonies,” Woodard said.
The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29 for Fitton Center members and $37 for non-members. Visit www.fittoncenter.org to purchase tickets.
The evening will highlight some of the classics including “Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven and Mozart’s “Concerto for Flute and Harp” featuring soloists John Ross and Jaclyn Wappel. The concert will open with Mozart’s “Don Giovanni Overture” and conclude with Haydn’s “Farewell Symphony.” The concert will be performed in two sets with an intermission.
“The ‘Concerto for Flute and Harp’ is a delightful piece of music, and you don’t often get to hear flute and harp together,” Woodard said, “In fact, in Mozart’s time, it was considered odd to put those two instruments together, because the harp wasn’t really fully developed as an instrument yet. It was more considered like a plucked piano in Mozart’s day.”
With 241 seats, the Fitton Family Theater offers an intimate setting for a concert. Woodard first performed at the Fitton Center two years ago during his audition for the conductor role with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.
“I had my audition for the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra at the Fitton Center. I have a soft spot in My heart for the Fitton Center. Ian and his staff are so welcoming, and they are such great partners and collaborators. I love performing there. It feels like home,” Woodard said.
Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center said the Fitton Center equally values community partners like the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.
“We are always excited to have the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra perform at the Fitton Center, and they enjoy playing in the theater. We have a strong community partnership as well as a strong artistic partnership, and it takes both organizations forward. So, we’re thrilled to be able to have the community engage with a symphony orchestra right here in downtown Hamilton,” he said.
How to go
What: Butler Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Classics on Parade”
When: 7:30 p.mm Saturday
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Cost: Tickets for the event are $29 for members; $37 for non-members
More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110 and www.butlerphil.org
