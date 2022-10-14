Butler, Hamilton counties under ‘Red Flag’ warnings through high-wind day

Multiple Ohio counties, including Butler and Hamilton, are under “red Flag” warnings until 8 p.m. today. That means people should not do outdoor burning because of the high winds and low humidity.
Western states are more used to Red Flag warnings than those in the Midwest and on the east coast. This region, however, is seeing unusually low humidity, and a fire could rapidly spread, making the weather dangerous.
No burn ban is in effect — it is a high-alert advisory.
The National Weather Service says this area is very dry for this time of year, though it is still above average for rainfall.
Today’s weather forecast has high temps reaching the mid-60s. Winds may reach as high as 30 miles per hour.
Those headed to local football games tonight will experience cold temps with lows dropping to the low- to mid-40s.
WCPO meteorologists contributed to this report.
