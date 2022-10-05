Butler County’s utility assistance program switches seasons

“We can help with fuel, oil or whatever their heating needs are, we can usually assist with that.

Unlike the summer program, the winter program doesn’t have any age requirements or medical requirements; if a Butler County household is at or below the 175% federal poverty guideline, that household is eligible for the program. Sheets said SELF can usually help every eligible applicant.

“We typically don’t run out of funds with these programs. Really, it’s just a matter of them meeting the income requirements and getting their documents to us,” Sheets said. “As long as they can do that before the program ends, they should be able to get help.”

MORE INFO

What: Utility assistance from SELF

In person: 415 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton and 930 9th Ave. in Middletown

Appointments required: Online at self.itfrontdesk.com or by call (513) 868-9300

Other: https://selfhelps.org