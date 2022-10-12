journal-news logo
X

Butler County’s trick-or-treat times for 2022

News
By Staff
1 hour ago

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Monday, Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treat schedule 2022

Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.

Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Monday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

In Other News
1
Miami University extends president’s contract, raises salaries
2
Oxford police to lead county’s OVI task force
3
‘Blink’ event in Cincy will include parade, light installations
4
Morgan Twp. officials won’t suspend administrator pending investigation
5
Opposition to Talawanda levy more visible as yard signs appear

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top