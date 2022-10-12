Butler County’s trick-or-treat times for 2022

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Monday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat schedule 2022
Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.
We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.
Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Liberty Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Middletown: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Monday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin Twp.: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
