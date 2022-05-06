Butler County’s three largest cities talk collaboration, communication

“We can draft up a list of things we can work on together, and then bring them to the city manager,” Moeller told the Hamilton City Council. “We can see what we can accomplish because they are our neighbors. We have both done well lately and I think it’s good that we move ahead with the Hamilton-Fairfield Task Force so we can talk about some of these things.”

Rhodus said having this communication with the other large cities in Butler County is “the key” to smart growth.

“If one of us is working on a bigger project, like Hamilton in Spooky Nook, Fairfield is going to have overflow, we’re going to have an impact in our community,” he said. “The best way for us to be prepared is by planning with the City Council or the mayor of Hamilton.”

Moeller said while Middletown isn’t a direct neighbor to Hamilton, “we do share a lot of things in common.” For the betterment of Hamilton, Middletown, and Fairfield, “there are certain cost efficiencies we can do, sharing of information, information about social service issues.”

Ryan went to Middletown City Council’s meeting on Tuesday to discuss the task force, which could help by using the 3 Cs: collaboration, communication, and cooperation.

Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey called Middletown and Hamilton “two tightly connected communities” that can benefit from regional partnerships.

She mentioned the homeless situation, the opioid settlement money, and the renovations of historic buildings as three examples.

When asked how two communities that have competed on the high school athletic fields for decades can work together, she said: “We create competition in order to bond.”

Middletown’s acting City Manager Paul Lolli called the task force “an excellent idea,” then with a smile wondered if Middletown would have to add an exclamation point after its name, referring to what Hamilton did years ago.

Hamilton City Councilmember Carla Fiehrer said though the two task forces will work on specific issues, “I’d like to see the point where all three (cities) come together.”

“Maybe we can work through some issues initially, and maybe in a year, we all meet together,” she said.