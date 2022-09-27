Butler County’s most veteran school superintendent leaving district

“The Edgewood community has become like a home to me and provided years of support during my service here. I have enjoyed working in collaboration with community members as we shared our passion for improving the lives of students in our district.”

During the last decade’s sweeping turnover of Butler County superintendents, his now seven-year tenure as leader of Edgewood Schools saw him enjoy the longest tenure among the county’s 10 public school officials.

Earlier this year Fussnecker was a finalist for the Forest Hills Schools superintendent position in Hamilton County but withdrew his candidacy.

Mid-school year retirements are rare with most occurring in the summer after being announced during the previous winter or spring.

Edgewood school board members did not respond to emailed questions Tuesday seeking information regarding Fussnecker’s pending retirement.

Fussnecker wrote in his statement: “I want to especially thank the board members with whom I have worked throughout my 16 years at Edgewood.”

“They are, and always have been, good people who put the needs of the students first. Their jobs as board members are challenging and many times underappreciated. That being said, I feel confident that Edgewood is being left in very good hands as the board transitions the district to new leadership.”