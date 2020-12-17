Butler County ZIP code still No. 1 in Ohio for recent coronavirus cases for third straight week

The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported in the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state recently began a daily update of case data by ZIP code. Earlier this month, the Journal-News reported that 45011 was the top among Ohio’s 1,190 ZIP codes in cases reported in the previous two weeks.
In Wednesday’s update, 45011 had recorded 624 cases in the past two weeks, which was still No. 1 in Ohio.
Four other Butler County ZIP codes — 45013, 45044, 45069 and 45014 — were all in the Top 20 in the state, as well.
Here’s a look at those ZIP codes and their recent cases.
45011: 624 cases in the past two weeks, No. 1 in Ohio
45013: 499 cases in the past two weeks, No. 6 in Ohio
45044: 454 cases in the past two weeks, No. 9 in Ohio
45069: 409 cases in the past two weeks, No. 19 in Ohio
45014: 407 cases in the past two weeks, tied for No. 20 in Ohio