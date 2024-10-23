Local pet shelter puts out call for donated items

Animal Friends Humane Society recently announced it is in urgent need of some items, including Pork Chomps.
The shelter’s staff says it offers them to dogs for enrichment to help them settle down.
It also needs scoop buckets to clean messes out of dog kennels and it is in need of stamps, garbage bags, Martingales and slip leads.
AFHS, located on Princeton Road in Hamilton, has a pet food pantry to assist low income families or families facing hardships to feed their pets. It is accepting donations to help with the food pantry.
For more information, go to animalfriendshs.org.
