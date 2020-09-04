Butler County women report man attempting to record them at apartment complex pool

The women told the officer the man, a white male in approximately his early 30s, was continually staring at them and would lower his sunglasses to do so. They said they were uncomfortable due to his obvious “gawking” at them but when they left the poolside to move into chairs, he left his chair and approached them. Two of the women were seated while one was still standing and they said he approached her with an object in his hand.

They said he aggressively placed the device near her buttocks while she was wearing a two-piece bikini swimsuit. She told the officer she was taken aback by the action and frightened by his actions. When he continued, she yelled at him and he fled from the pool area, running northbound through the apartment breezeway. Moments later, another of the women said, she saw a light grey sedan leave the parking lot. She was not sure if it was his vehicle, however.