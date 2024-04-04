Butler County woman’s arrest in shooting death of husband started with a welfare check

Butler County deputies went to Pam Harville’s Reily Twp. residence about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. When they looked inside, they saw “a lot of blood” and a person down and unresponsive, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office records and officials.

Harville was charged with murder and booked into the county jail five hours later. According to court records, she is accused of shooting and killing her husband David at the Millville-Oxford Road residence. He was shot several times in the body and head, according to the court complaint.