Butler County voters face key races, issues Tuesday

Polls will be open for in-person voting from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters are reminded to take photo identification.

Five key races will be on the ballot locally, including incumbents facing challenges. Two tax issues also will be decided.

One race drawing attention is for the Republican nomination for the state’s 4th Senate District. Incumbent Sen. George Lang of West Chester faces a former state lawmaker, Candice Keller, who seeks a return to Columbus, and another challenger, Mark D. Morgan, a Middletown native.

Lang, who is in his first term representing most of Butler County, defeated Keller, a Middletown resident, in 2020′s primary election. Morgan had spent several years in the Washington, D.C., area before moving back to Butler County.

The winner will face in November Democrat Thomas Cooke, of Oxford.

In the 46th House District, incumbent Thomas Hall, a Madison Twp. resident, is running for the GOP nomination to be re-elected. He faces a challenge from Zachary Stacy of Monroe. The GOP winner will face Democrat Benjamin McCall of Liberty Twp. in November.

Another Statehouse race of interest is in the 47th House District, where incumbent Sara Carruthers of Hamilton is seeking the GOP nomination in her re-election campaign. She is being challenged by church pastor Diane Mullins of Hamilton. The winner will face in November Democrat Vanessa Cummings, of Oxford.

One race that features contests for both party nominations is the 8th Congressional District.

For the Democrats, Vanessa Enoch of West Chester Twp. wants to be the party’s nominee for the fourth time. She must defeat two others, David Gelb of West Chester Twp. and Nathaniel Hawkins of Cleves.

The top Democrat will advance to November to take on either incumbent Congressman Warren Davidson of Troy, or his challenger, West Chester Twp. Republican Kay Rogers, a former county auditor.

The 12th District Court of Appeals race will be decided through the primary because the winner of the two Republicans running will not have a November opponent.

Judge Barbara Carter, a domestic relations judge in Butler County Common Pleas Court, faces Melena Siebert for the 12th District Court of Appeals, which covers Preble, most of Butler County, Warren County and points south and east. Carter has three decades of experience. Siebert went to law school at age 46 and works as an attorney for the Bopp Law Firm.

Tax issues before Butler County voters include one for Liberty Twp. residents who are being asked to support a police district measure. The renewal with an increase includes an additional .03 mills for a total of a 3.55-mill levy.

If approved, the levy would continue indefinitely instead of the current 5-year renewal rate.

The township of about 44,000 people contracts with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, an agreement spanning more than two decades.

Based on the 2024 tax rates, the cost of the existing police levy is $49.80 for a $100,000 home. If approved, that will bring the total cost of the police levy to $60.30 per $100,000 home, according to officials.

Voters in the Fairfield school system — the city of Fairfield and adjacent Fairfield Twp. — will consider a property tax increase in the form of a 6.9-mill continuing operating levy. The district has announced a series of cuts already made and millions in additional cuts planned if the levy is not approved.