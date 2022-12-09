Butler County Visitors Bureau chief leaving position

Long-time leader of the Butler County Visitors Bureau Mark Hecquet is calling it quits and the agency has named an interim chief.
Travel Butler County Board Chair Greg Ossmann said Hecquet, president and CEO, will resign his post in mid-January to “pursue a new opportunity.”
“Mark’s leadership has been an important and integral part of Travel Butler County’s successes over the past 16 years, and we wish him well in all of his future endeavors” Ossmann said.
Hecquet told the Journal-News he is moving to Springfield, MO to head the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. He said he wasn’t looking for a change, they found him.
“I have enjoyed every minute leading the Travel Butler County team, working with the county commissioners and all the all communities throughout Butler County. We have had many wonderful successes over the years and the Butler County tourism community has grown tremendously and is poised for much more growth,” Hecquet said. “Having been the first CEO of the organization, Butler County will always have a special place for me but it is time for someone else to lead the organization forward.”
Ossmann announced the board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Tracy Kocher to be the interim chief. Tracy most recently held the position of vice president of Marketing and Communications, and has been with the organization for 10 years.
“Tracy brings a level of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable during this transition phase, and best position the organization for future growth,” Ossman said.
