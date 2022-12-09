Butler County Visitors Bureau chief leaving position

Hecquet told the Journal-News he is moving to Springfield, MO to head the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau. He said he wasn’t looking for a change, they found him.

“I have enjoyed every minute leading the Travel Butler County team, working with the county commissioners and all the all communities throughout Butler County. We have had many wonderful successes over the years and the Butler County tourism community has grown tremendously and is poised for much more growth,” Hecquet said. “Having been the first CEO of the organization, Butler County will always have a special place for me but it is time for someone else to lead the organization forward.”