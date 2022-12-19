Butler County Veteran of the Year honored by county’s biggest cities

He served in the 132nd Assault Support Helicopter Company, and also served in Cambodia and Laos.

Bailey moved to Hamilton in 1972 and is a member of the American Legion Post 138 and AmVets Post 1983, and every year for the past 30 years, he has placed and removed flags on some 1,500 graves of veterans at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. He was inducted into the city of Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame in 2020.

Butler County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Mike Farmer said Bailey has “flown under the radar” and does things almost completely behind the scene and without the proper thanks.”

“Butler County sure appreciates it, I know the commissioners certainly appreciate all your efforts, Fred,” he said during last week’s ceremony in Hamilton City Council chambers.

Ken Callahan, with the American Legion, said he learned a valuable lesson from Bailey years ago. They talked about getting out the service, and Callahan said he “couldn’t wait to get out and quit serving.”

“He looked at me and says, ‘You’re a veteran, Ken. You never quit serving. You serve your community now,’” he said. “I thank Fred for that because I took it to heart.”

Bailey thanked the mayors for the honor, as well as the county veteran services commission, but in his brief statement made one request.

“Please remember the veterans, those that are serving now and those that had served,” he aid. “And don’t forget the POWs and MIAs. I thank you.”