Butler County Veteran of the Year honored by county’s biggest cities

In a rare event, the mayors of the county’s three largest cities came together to honor Butler County’s Veteran of the Year.
During Hamilton’s City Council meeting last week, Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller, Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus, and Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, signed a proclamation recognizing Fred Bailey, 75, for his volunteer work to honor and support his fellow veterans.
Moeller believes the proclamation was the first of its kind, uncertain if the mayors of Butler County’s three largest cities had ever issued a joint proclamation.
“You’re a friend of Hamilton, Fairfield, and Middletown, and you’re a great friend to all your military brothers and sisters. That is very clear,” Moeller said to Bailey. “If anybody knows this man, you know he stands for service and helping those who served.”
Bailey was drafted into the U.S. Army as a college student and served 2-1/2 years in Vietnam, and received several military recognitions during his service, including the Bronze Star ― which is awarded for heroic or meritorious achievement or service ― and an Army commendation for 25 missions flown in combat zones as a gunner.
He served in the 132nd Assault Support Helicopter Company, and also served in Cambodia and Laos.
Bailey moved to Hamilton in 1972 and is a member of the American Legion Post 138 and AmVets Post 1983, and every year for the past 30 years, he has placed and removed flags on some 1,500 graves of veterans at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. He was inducted into the city of Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame in 2020.
Butler County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Mike Farmer said Bailey has “flown under the radar” and does things almost completely behind the scene and without the proper thanks.”
“Butler County sure appreciates it, I know the commissioners certainly appreciate all your efforts, Fred,” he said during last week’s ceremony in Hamilton City Council chambers.
Ken Callahan, with the American Legion, said he learned a valuable lesson from Bailey years ago. They talked about getting out the service, and Callahan said he “couldn’t wait to get out and quit serving.”
“He looked at me and says, ‘You’re a veteran, Ken. You never quit serving. You serve your community now,’” he said. “I thank Fred for that because I took it to heart.”
Bailey thanked the mayors for the honor, as well as the county veteran services commission, but in his brief statement made one request.
“Please remember the veterans, those that are serving now and those that had served,” he aid. “And don’t forget the POWs and MIAs. I thank you.”
