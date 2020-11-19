Butler County United Way now searching for a new chief executive

Butler County United Way President and Chief Executive Officer Margaret Baker has announced her retirement, and the board has begun searching for her replacement.
Baker joined the non-profit in October 2013 and plans to depart at the end of February.
Among heraccomplishments, Baker most recently spearheaded the creation of the COVID-19 Response Fund for Butler County. Partnering with the Hamilton Community Foundation and other regional United Ways, community foundations, and corporate partners they raised nearly $425,000 to assist individuals and families who were disproportionately affected by the virus.
“Mag’s enthusiastic leadership will certainly be missed, but she has had a long and fruitful career here in Butler County and we wish her well in her retirement,” said Pete Abner, chairman of the trustee board. “We thank her for the seven-plus years of dedicated service she has given to our organization.”
A press release indicated the job announcement will soon be posted with details on how candidates may apply. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31.
For additional information regarding the position, contactthe Butler County United Way at 513-863-0800 or visit bc-unitedway.org/careeropportunities. Resumes can be sent to the Butler County United Way, Attn: Mag Baker, 323 N. Third St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.