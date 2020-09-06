Butler County transit chief named one of nation’s best under 40

She said the committee liked the fact that he embraced the transit industry early in his career and has shown he has a knack for this niche.

“It’s not only their proven track record that they present but the expectation for future growth,” she said. “I think he has absolutely a bright future in mass transit.”

Dutkevicz’ board nominated him, as did some of his employees and even people from other transit authorities, Board President Chris Lawson said. The article about Dutkevicz in the magazine mentions the long-term contract the RTA now has with Miami University and the new project underway to create an $11 million multi-modal transportation hub in Oxford.

“We’re extremely excited for Matt and this is very well deserving,” Lawson said, speaking for the entire board. “Matt exemplifies what a community wants in a next generation leader. He is bold, visionary, yet extremely empathetic. He realizes the great deal of trust and responsibility that’s under his charge.”

In the article Dutkevicz said he is very proud of his accomplishments but also gives credit to his team.

“Along that journey, we have added fixed-route service, ADA Paratransit, a university transit system, a general public demand/response service with mobile reservations and payment and significantly reduced public fares. I am glad we have been able to expand these offerings, but I am especially proud that we have been able to build the team to make it all happen. Good transit doesn’t happen without great people.”

He told the Journal-News it’s “flattering and humbling” but he again said BCRTA’s success was all made possible through his staff who helped “push some of these initiatives across the finish line.”