Man dies of stab wound in Hanover Twp.; sheriff’s office looking for person of interest

Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Darrtown Road about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

It was reported that a physical alteration took place between two men, Justin Nix and the victim, Ricky Wagers. Wagers, 39 of Hamilton, suffered a knife injury to the upper chest. He was transported by friends to Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was later pronounced dead.