Butler County sheriff sends team to Kentucky after storm damage

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services team has deployed to assist with storm damage assessment in Carroll County, Ky.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones made the announcement Friday.

On Thursday night, tornadoes touched down in multiple counties, causing significant damage.

The Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) requested assistance, and Butler County ERS personnel were dispatched, a release said.

It is unknown how long the deployment will last.

“We are always willing to help our neighbors in a time of need,” Jones said.

