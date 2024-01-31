Butler County sheriff seeks help in identifying man in Hamilton cat abuse case

Jones said the man is seen on video chasing the cat into the building stairwell and is “seen in the video capturing the cat in the trash bag, then slams it hard to the ground.”

The injured cat was dumped behind the building, where a deputy dog warden found it the next day. The cat was alive, but suffered a fractured pelvis and spine and had to be euthanized.

“We are looking for this individual who took this cat, put it in a bag and slammed it,” Jones said.

If you know who the person is, contact Deputy Dog Warden Burkett at 513-887-PAWS (7297) extension 3 or dogwarden@butlersheriff.org.