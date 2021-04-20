X

Butler County sheriff says ‘justice was rendered’ as Chauvin ‘had his day in court’

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

News | 55 minutes ago
By Michael D. Pitman, Staff Writer

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin “had his day in court,” and as far as Butler County’s top cop is concerned, “justice was rendered.”

A Minneapolis jury reached a verdict Tuesday in the murder trial of Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was accused of causing Floyd’s death this past May by pinning him to the pavement with a knee.

The verdict came in after about 10 hours of jury deliberations over two days. He was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“In this country, you get to go before jury selection of your peers, and that’s what he had,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

ExploreAfternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Jones doesn’t anticipate any response locally to the verdict, but he does call for peace across the country.

“This case has had an emotional impact on not just the Minneapolis community but every community in this country,” Jones said. “We need to build our nation up by conversation and understanding, not tearing it down with more hate, hostility and violence.”

ExploreEx-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case

Floyd’s death ignited protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country, as he was another person of color who died while in the custody of the police. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department along with others who also face charges related to Floyd’s death.

Reporting from the Associated Press was used in this story.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.