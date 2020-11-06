Butler County scam: Woman reports losing $1,500 to fake sheriff’s deputy

A scam perpetrated by someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy cost an Oxford woman $1,500, police were told in an Oct. 27 report.
The woman said she had received the call which showed up as coming from the county Sheriff’s Department and telling her there was a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear for grand jury duty. She was told to pay $1,500 or a bench warrant would be issued.
She was told to purchase three Money Pak cards and load $500 into each. After the money was loaded, she read the scratch-off number to the male over the phone.
She used $1,000 of her own money and borrowed $500 from her boyfriend.
She was then instructed to mail the cards to the U.S. Treasury Department. She was told to drive to the Sheriff’s office and the man hung up on her when she was halfway there. It was then that she realized she had been the victim of a scam.