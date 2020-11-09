Butler County scam: Victim reports losing hundreds to Social Security threat

An Oxford man lost $350 in a scam in which several callers claimed to be from the Social Security Administration and told him he was connected to 12 different bank accounts in Texas which he was told would be frozen if he did not act, he told police.
The report was made at 12:50 p.m. Oct. 26.
The victim said several individuals were involved in the hoax and he was instructed to take all the cash out of his current bank account and go to a Bit Coin machine and transfer the money using a barcode they provided. He did as he was instructed because the numbers being used were “spoofed” to look like the Oxford Police Department and seemed legitimate.
He also gave one of the callers the last four digits of his Social Security number. He lost $350 in the scam.