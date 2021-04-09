X

Butler County scam by fake professor costs job seeker more than $800

There are 11 municipal police departments in Butler County.

News | 2 hours ago
By Bob Ratterman

A victim hoping to get a job as an assistant to a professor ended up being scammed out of a total of $843.51 in Oxford, according to a police report.

Police received a statement about the incident for a report made at 1:56 p.m. March 29.

The victim said he had received an e-mail from someone claiming to be a Disabilities Studies Professor by the name of John Marion saying he was seeking an assistant. The victim replied to the e-mail to say he was interested.

He was told to purchase some items before getting started and told he would be paid back plus a stipend. He then purchased $93.51 in stationary products, $400 in Apple gift cards, $200 in Google Play cards and $150 in Steam cards as requested.

He discovered the scam when he received the check and attempted to cash it. He was not able to get a response on attempts to reach the “professor.” He told the officer he has been in contact with Apple and is working with his bank to resolve the issue.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.