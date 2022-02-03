Butler County roads getting slick; power was out in Oxford

“The streets are OK if they are salted, but I think private lots and driveways and sidewalks are going to be ice covered...,” she said. “As long as we keep things salted we should be okay.”

The Butler County engineer’s snow crews have been out since about 1:30 a.m. spreading salt and the roads are okay, according to spokeswoman Betsy Horton.

Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann said they hadn’t been spreading salt because of the heavy rain but crews are headed to Gray and Mack roads to “address a couple slick spots.”