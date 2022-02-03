Hamburger icon
Butler County roads getting slick; power was out in Oxford

FILE: A city snow plow clears the runway at Middletown Regional Airport / Hook Field Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By , Staff Writer
31 minutes ago

This story will be updated with the latest information throughout the day.

7 A.M. THURSDAY UPDATE

Other than a brief power outage in Oxford this morning, emergency and road crews say the monster storm hasn’t caused any problems so far. The sleet and ice had just arrived before 7 a.m. today.

Dispatchers with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are reporting there have been no weather related accidents or incidents.

Oxford Police Lt. Lara Fening said streets are getting icy, but the ground temperatures were still warm, so the salt is doing its job. She said the power went out citywide for about 25 minutes.

“The streets are OK if they are salted, but I think private lots and driveways and sidewalks are going to be ice covered...,” she said. “As long as we keep things salted we should be okay.”

The Butler County engineer’s snow crews have been out since about 1:30 a.m. spreading salt and the roads are okay, according to spokeswoman Betsy Horton.

Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann said they hadn’t been spreading salt because of the heavy rain but crews are headed to Gray and Mack roads to “address a couple slick spots.”

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

