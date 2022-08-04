Butler County residents may recycle old electronics for free

“We try to remove any barriers that would prevent people from not recycling them or managing them in a way that will be good for the environment,” Fiehrer Flaig said.

The Butler County Ohio Recycling and Solid Waste District does not accept latex paints but encourages people to donate them to organizations like Matthew 25 Ministries in Blue Ash. Fiehrer Flaig said latex paint can go in a household trash as long as it is dried up.

To keep the collection specific to household wastes, the organization will also not accept bulk materials from businesses and schools.

Chantel Raghu, vice mayor of Oxford City Council, said she encourages everyone to take advantage of the program.

“It’s important because all these things that we end up putting into the landfill can eventually leach toxic chemicals into our soil and our water supply, and that in the end, ends up affecting human health,” Raghu said.

Raghu said she is personally grateful that the organization is hosting this event because it provides access to recycling services that aren’t typically available.

“It just wouldn’t be possible, especially for the hazardous wastes, to find a place to put it. That doesn’t exist all the time,” Raghu said, “And the fact that they’re making it free and offsetting the cost makes it more accessible for people to be able to afford to do,”

Fiehrer Flaig said it is important for people to note the times of the drop-offs to ensure that someone is there to help and encourages anyone with more specific questions on accepted electronics to call the Butler County Ohio Recycling and Solid Waste District at 513-887-3653.