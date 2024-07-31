Butler County rescue crews deployed to New Mexico amid flooding

Rescue crews from Butler County are deploying to New Mexico to assist with ongoing flooding.
Sheriff Richard Jones announced his office’s Emergency Response Services has nine members leaving Wednesday who anticipate arriving in Ruidoso in Lincoln County, New Mexico, by Thursday evening.
The deployment is an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the state for a swiftwater/flood search and rescue team. The sheriff’s office will be able to file for reimbursement from the federal government for any costs related to the deployment, Jones said.
A flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday for Ruidoso as heavy rain falls in burn scar areas. Some areas have been evacuated and the public is asked to seek higher ground away from Rio Ruidoso, KOAT TV in Albuquerque reported.
