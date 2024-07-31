BreakingNews
DeWine blasts November’s citizen-initiated redistricting amendment

Butler County rescue crews deployed to New Mexico amid flooding

News
By
7 minutes ago
X

Rescue crews from Butler County are deploying to New Mexico to assist with ongoing flooding.

Sheriff Richard Jones announced his office’s Emergency Response Services has nine members leaving Wednesday who anticipate arriving in Ruidoso in Lincoln County, New Mexico, by Thursday evening.

The deployment is an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the state for a swiftwater/flood search and rescue team. The sheriff’s office will be able to file for reimbursement from the federal government for any costs related to the deployment, Jones said.

A flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday for Ruidoso as heavy rain falls in burn scar areas. Some areas have been evacuated and the public is asked to seek higher ground away from Rio Ruidoso, KOAT TV in Albuquerque reported.

In Other News
1
Getting creative: New Fitton Center location at Liberty Center aims to...
2
Butler County support to Miami University projects now at $20M
3
Oxford woman killed after car crashes into semi in Preble County
4
Lolli gets payout in retirement deal from Middletown city manager post
5
Goal of Highway to Help: Assist those in need during the holidays

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top