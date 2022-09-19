Butler County reps head to Florida to see if Dignity Buses are ‘feasible’ to house homeless

She said the buses would be available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The buses would pick up the homeless at four locations in the city and park at undisclosed locations, Shores said.

The homeless would be dropped off in the morning at a location where breakfast and programming were provided, she said.

The coalition hopes to obtain three buses, one for men, one for women and one in case of overflow, Shores said. Each bus holds up to 20 people, she said.

The buses are specially-equipped with 20 sleeping pods, two toilets, personal lockers, luggage area and a place designated for pets. The buses would be cleaned daily, she said.

The buses would be “a potential short-term solution to a long-term problem,” she said.

City Council has not voted on the Dignity Buses and the legislation is not on Tuesday night’s agenda.