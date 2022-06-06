Butler County reopens childhood vaccination clinics after more than 2 years

ODH also recommends vaccines for children going to college, including meningitis and hepatitis B.

Because the clinics were closed for more than two years, parents relied on physicians or clinics to get their children vaccinated. Due to inconvenience and some hesitancy surrounding vaccinations sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer children were getting vaccinated, said Erik Balster, the health commissioner for the Butler County General Health District.

“Generally speaking, we a saw a slight decrease, and I think there’s a lot of factors that go into that,” Balster said. “I mean the hesitancy part is probably one component, but I think the availability of getting into a physician’s office or having clinics available is probably the biggest factor.”

Gabbard emphasized that it is not too late to get caught up even if children have missed the time window for those vaccines.

“The CDC has put out, and they continue to put out every single year, an updated catch-up schedule, so we are very familiar with that here and know how to properly get kids caught back up on their vaccines,” Gabbard said.

Balster said that it is important for children to get vaccinated and stay on top of vaccines, because while their immune system may be able to protect them from the virus, they may transmit it to someone who cannot fight it.

“Community transmission is probably the number one thing, keeping their fellow students and faculty within the schools safe,” Balster said.

Balster encourages parents that are concerned or hesitant to get their child vaccinated or have questions about the vaccines to call their doctor.

“Our best advice, even with the COVID vaccine and the various boosters that are out, we’ve always recommended that they talk with their physician because everyone has unique health scenarios that require different considerations,” Balster said.

The Butler County Health Department provides the childhood vaccinations for free to those with Medicaid or a Medicaid Care Plan. They are also offering services for families with no insurance, but a small fee will be applied based on an income-based sliding scale.

The clinics are every Monday starting today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butler County General Health District, 301 S. Third St. in Hamilton. They ask that parents bring the child’s updated vaccination record. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in appointments are offered if needed. To set up an appointment, please call 513-963-1770. For more information about the clinics, visit health.bcohio.us.