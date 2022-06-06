Butler County reopens childhood vaccination clinics after more than 2 years

The Butler County General Health District is reopening its childhood vaccination clinics to help children stay up-to-date on vaccines. The clinics have been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19, but every Monday starting today, parents can fulfill any vaccination requirements their children may need.
“Starting back up, we’re going to serve any child that is eligible for the VFC (Vaccines for Children) program from birth through high school,” said Brittaney Gabbard, director of nursing for the Butler County Health Department.
The clinics offer 17 vaccines, including hepatitis A, hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), polio, varicella, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (Tdap and DTaP), COVID, flu and more.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, for the school year beginning in the fall, the required vaccinations for school attendance are DTaP and Tdap, polio, MMR, hepatitis B, varicella and meningococcal (MCV4).
“We have schedules from the CDC of what (children) need, so we offer the kindergartener vaccines, we offer seventh grade, and then there’s a couple that you have to get prior going into high school,” Gabbard said.
ODH also recommends vaccines for children going to college, including meningitis and hepatitis B.
Because the clinics were closed for more than two years, parents relied on physicians or clinics to get their children vaccinated. Due to inconvenience and some hesitancy surrounding vaccinations sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer children were getting vaccinated, said Erik Balster, the health commissioner for the Butler County General Health District.
“Generally speaking, we a saw a slight decrease, and I think there’s a lot of factors that go into that,” Balster said. “I mean the hesitancy part is probably one component, but I think the availability of getting into a physician’s office or having clinics available is probably the biggest factor.”
Gabbard emphasized that it is not too late to get caught up even if children have missed the time window for those vaccines.
“The CDC has put out, and they continue to put out every single year, an updated catch-up schedule, so we are very familiar with that here and know how to properly get kids caught back up on their vaccines,” Gabbard said.
Balster said that it is important for children to get vaccinated and stay on top of vaccines, because while their immune system may be able to protect them from the virus, they may transmit it to someone who cannot fight it.
“Community transmission is probably the number one thing, keeping their fellow students and faculty within the schools safe,” Balster said.
Balster encourages parents that are concerned or hesitant to get their child vaccinated or have questions about the vaccines to call their doctor.
“Our best advice, even with the COVID vaccine and the various boosters that are out, we’ve always recommended that they talk with their physician because everyone has unique health scenarios that require different considerations,” Balster said.
The Butler County Health Department provides the childhood vaccinations for free to those with Medicaid or a Medicaid Care Plan. They are also offering services for families with no insurance, but a small fee will be applied based on an income-based sliding scale.
The clinics are every Monday starting today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butler County General Health District, 301 S. Third St. in Hamilton. They ask that parents bring the child’s updated vaccination record. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in appointments are offered if needed. To set up an appointment, please call 513-963-1770. For more information about the clinics, visit health.bcohio.us.
