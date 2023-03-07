Butler County Real Estate Investor Association begins series on how to start investing

“We have a lot of very experienced real estate investors and we’re trying to attract the next wave of investors that are trying to get into the market,” Gallant said. “A lot of our investors have been in the industry for 30+ years, so they may either be looking to sell or looking to get out of the industry or to scale back.”

BCREIA will host one class per quarter, which will be followed up with DIY workshops on how to rehab homes and a networking breakfast where investors are intended to connect. Thursday’s class will feature a panel discussion that highlights how local investors got their start in wholesale real estate, and short-term and long-term rentals, according to Gallant.