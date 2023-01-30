Butler County program assists hundreds of low-income households with winter heat, utility help

Nearly 800 Butler County households have received home energy help though Supports to Encourage Low-income Families, which has also provided 550 households with assistance through its Winter Crisis Program.
The Winter Crisis Program runs through March 31 and provides a one-time (annual) benefit to help low-income families stay warm in the winter.
“SELF’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and Winter Crisis Program assist Butler County residents at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline pay their heating bills,” the group said in a release. “Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, are transferring services, establishing new services, or are at or below 25% fuel may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.”
Appointments to apply may be made at self.itfrontdesk.com or by calling (513) 868-9300, Option 1. There are no walk-ins allowed.
SELF also states:
In addition to HEAP and the Winter Crisis Program, SELF also verifies and reverifies Butler County Residents on the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus. To apply for HEAP or verify/reverify PIPP Plus, please complete the Energy Assistance Programs Application and drop it off at 415 S. Monument Avenue in Hamilton or 930 9th Avenue in Middletown, or by emailing them to contact@selfhelps.org.
The following documents will be needed to receive Winter Crisis Program, HEAP, and/or PIPP Plus assistance:
- Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for all household members 18 years of age and older
- A copy of your most recent energy bill
- Proof of citizenship for all household members
- Picture ID
- Social security cards
- Proof of disability, if applicable
SELF also partners with its sister agency, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, to provide free Weatherization services to Butler County residents. Weatherization can both lower your energy bills and provide health benefits. Visit www.selfhelps.org to learn more.
About the Author