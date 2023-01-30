Butler County program assists hundreds of low-income households with winter heat, utility help

In addition to HEAP and the Winter Crisis Program, SELF also verifies and reverifies Butler County Residents on the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus. To apply for HEAP or verify/reverify PIPP Plus, please complete the Energy Assistance Programs Application and drop it off at 415 S. Monument Avenue in Hamilton or 930 9th Avenue in Middletown, or by emailing them to contact@selfhelps.org.

The following documents will be needed to receive Winter Crisis Program, HEAP, and/or PIPP Plus assistance:

Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for all household members 18 years of age and older

A copy of your most recent energy bill

Proof of citizenship for all household members

Picture ID

Social security cards

Proof of disability, if applicable

SELF also partners with its sister agency, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, to provide free Weatherization services to Butler County residents. Weatherization can both lower your energy bills and provide health benefits. Visit www.selfhelps.org to learn more.