Butler County OVI checkpoint set for tonight

OVI Checkpoint
News | 19 minutes ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI Checkpoint tonight in Middletown.

The checkpoint will be located in the northbound lane of University Boulevard at First Avenue. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and end no later than 10:30 p.m.

The task force uses checkpoints and saturation patrols to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.

At last week’s OVI checkpoint in Oxford, task force officers checked 630 drivers between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. at 5270 College Corner Pike.

Officers diverted 15 vehicles for further investigation, but there was no citations issues or enforcement action taken.

