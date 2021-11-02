Butler County officials project low voter turnout

Voters will make important decisions today about who they want leading their governments and schools, there are contested races in Hamilton, Middletown, Trenton and Fairfield, Liberty, Milford, Morgan, St. Clair, Wayne and West Chester townships as well as several school boards and tax levy questions.

Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said they are expecting a low turnout at around 20% and as of 8:30 a.m. about 12,700 out of 253,519 registered voters had cast ballots. He said they received around 8,800 absentee ballots and approximately 3,900 in-person votes.