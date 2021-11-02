journal-news logo
X

Butler County officials project low voter turnout

Political signs line the entrance for early voting Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Caption
Political signs line the entrance for early voting Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at the Butler County Board of Elections in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By , Staff Writer
48 minutes ago

The polls are open in Butler County and election officials say they are off to a good start but do not expect high turnout today for a host of local races.

Voters will make important decisions today about who they want leading their governments and schools, there are contested races in Hamilton, Middletown, Trenton and Fairfield, Liberty, Milford, Morgan, St. Clair, Wayne and West Chester townships as well as several school boards and tax levy questions.

Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said they are expecting a low turnout at around 20% and as of 8:30 a.m. about 12,700 out of 253,519 registered voters had cast ballots. He said they received around 8,800 absentee ballots and approximately 3,900 in-person votes.

ExploreELECTION DAY 2021: 3 things you need to know before voting today

He said they got all the polls open on time but they had a higher number of no-show poll workers due to COVID “but not to a critical point where were concerned.”

“We did have some poll workers call off, as we always do but I think we had a little higher this time,” Corbin said. “They were calling in saying I was exposed to someone who had COVID. That’s just kind of difficult to deal with still, we can’t tell them to come in, even with the vaccines in place.”

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for those who did not cast an early vote. There are still about 800 vote-by-mail ballots that could be delivered to the Butler County Board of Elections to be counted.

In Other News
1
New state quarantine guidelines see some area districts change student...
2
Butler County coroner makes pitch for new morgue
3
ELECTION DAY 2021: 3 things you need to know before voting today
4
Red Door Community Concerts continue with pianist, obo and cello...
5
Teenager shot in Middletown, one arrested

About the Author

ajc.com

Denise Callahan

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top