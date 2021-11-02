Butler County officials project low voter turnout

The polls are open in Butler County and election officials say they are off to a good start but do not expect high turnout today for a host of local races.
Voters will make important decisions today about who they want leading their governments and schools, there are contested races in Hamilton, Middletown, Trenton and Fairfield, Liberty, Milford, Morgan, St. Clair, Wayne and West Chester townships as well as several school boards and tax levy questions.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said they are expecting a low turnout at around 20% and as of 8:30 a.m. about 12,700 out of 253,519 registered voters had cast ballots. He said they received around 8,800 absentee ballots and approximately 3,900 in-person votes.
He said they got all the polls open on time but they had a higher number of no-show poll workers due to COVID “but not to a critical point where were concerned.”
“We did have some poll workers call off, as we always do but I think we had a little higher this time,” Corbin said. “They were calling in saying I was exposed to someone who had COVID. That’s just kind of difficult to deal with still, we can’t tell them to come in, even with the vaccines in place.”
Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for those who did not cast an early vote. There are still about 800 vote-by-mail ballots that could be delivered to the Butler County Board of Elections to be counted.
About the Author