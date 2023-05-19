X

Butler County now dispatching Monroe fire/EMS calls

News
By
33 minutes ago

The city of Monroe is “cutting out the middleman” by turning over fire and EMS dispatching to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, but the switch could cause delays if people try to use the direct number instead of 911.

The city posted the change on Facebook and warned there could be delays if people still try to dial the 7-digit instead of calling 911. Fire Chief Dave Leverage told the Journal-News there are businesses and residents who use the direct line instead of 911, so they asked them to stop to avoid delays.

He said if they call the 7-digit number now their dispatch will have to route calls to the county dispatchers.

ExploreDebate over dispatch fees in Butler County finally over

“To keep people from doing that from now on, creating a delay, we wanted to make sure everyone knew to just dial 911,” Leverage said. “That’s the best way to get us out to your location the quickest.”

Monroe is a secondary dispatch center that doesn’t receive calls directly from the 911 system, the calls come into the sheriff where they were routed back to those cities for dispatching. The police calls will still go back to Monroe but the sheriff is going to handle fire dispatching now.

In Other News
1
16 Lots Brewery has deep community ties, name is a nod to Mason’s...
2
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...
3
Bees swarm Cincinnati wedding venue, 100-year-old floor might be torn...
4
OVI checkpoint today in West Chester Twp.
5
Grant money will fund upgrade to College Corner railroad crossing

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top