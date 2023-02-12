Butler County native Olympian Zach Apple announces break from competitive swimming

“Swimming to me is an all or nothing sport and I found myself not wanting to give my all anymore and that’s why I’ve decided to step away. I love this sport and want to be around it for as long as it’ll have me.”

In 2020, Apple helped United States teams win gold medals in the 100-meter freestyle relay and the 100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In October 2021, Edgewood High School honored Apple at its homecoming football game, where he posed with fans for photos. That year, the main entrance to the high school was renamed Zach Apple Lane.

“The support from the town and the school district has been overwhelming,” Apple told the local crowd at the game. “Coming from our town to the world stage — I’m overwhelmed.”