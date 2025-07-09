Butler County MetroParks host free programs for National Parks and Recreation Month

“Parks are places where connections are made,” said Jackie O’Connell, executive director at MetroParks. “Whether it’s families discovering science together, or neighbors learning more about Butler County’s rich history, this year’s theme — Build Together, Play Together — captures the spirit of what we strive to create every day.”

MetroParks will offer a series of hands-on programs in collaboration with several community partners, which build community through play and learning.

Katie Ely-Wood, communications manager, said it’s the 40th anniversary of National Parks and Recreation Month in July across the United States.

“We are really excited to help bring the theme, ‘Build Together, Play Together’ to life, especially through programming. We have several partnered organizations we are working with throughout July that will offer free programs at various parks in the MetroParks system, and that are targeting various age groups. So, there will be programs for young children, families, for teens and for people of all ages,” said Ely-Wood.

“There couldn’t be a better way to get out and explore the parks than in July and through our educational programming, and really offering it with our partners, increases the reach of these programs, and it gives local organizations that may be volunteering to run these programs a venue to hold them at,” said Ely-Wood.

One program for those ages 18 and older is “Active in the Outdoors: Boot Camp in the Park” at Voice of America MetroPark, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., July 12. Fit Body Bootcamp will lead attendees through a bootcamp-style workout.

The program lineup includes a night program, “Nature in a Blink: Bat Emergence,” (a partnered program with the Friends of Chrisholm from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., July 12. Guests will explore the world of bats with MetroParks and the Friends of Chrisholm and watch them emerge at sundown.

From noon to 1 p.m., July 14, during “Ice Cream Creations at Chrisholm MetroPark” guests can join MetroParks and MidPointe Library staff and learn how to make ice cream the old-fashioned way. The program is for participants ages 13 an up.

“Family Yoga” at Voice of America MetroPark, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., July 18, is geared to all ages. Join MetroParks and MidPointe Library for basic yoga poses, breathing exercises and stories for the whole family.

“Creeking with MetroParks” will be held behind the Fairfield Family YMCA, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., July 19. Participants can get their feet in the water and see what critters they can find with MetroParks and Fairfield Parks and Recreation. The program is for all ages.

Designed for participants of all ages, Friends of Chrisholm will host an open house, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., July 19. Attendees will join the Friends of Chrisholm as they explore the historic Augspurger House at Chrisholm MetroPark.

MORE DETAILS

All programs are free and open to the public with advance registration required at www.YourMetroParks.net. The programs are made possible through strong local partnerships and reflect Butler County MetroParks’ mission to foster connections between people and nature.

For more about the national celebration, visit the National Parks and Recreation website at www.nrpa.org.